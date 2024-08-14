Fire damages businesses at Anaheim strip mall

A fire damaged buildings at an Anaheim strip mall, where firefighters fought flames for hours early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South State College Boulevard. Firefighters on at least four ladder trucks continued to spray water on the structures more than three hours later.

Details about a cause were not immediately available. Nearby roads were closed as firefighters remained at the scene hours later.

No injuries were reported.