Fire damages businesses at Anaheim strip mall

A fire damaged buildings at an Anaheim strip mall, where firefighters fought flames for hours early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South State College Boulevard. Firefighters on at least four ladder trucks continued to spray water on the structures more than three hours later.
Details about a cause were not immediately available. Nearby roads were closed as firefighters remained at the scene hours later.
No injuries were reported.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.