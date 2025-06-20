Weighty sculptures valued at $2 million stolen from Anaheim Hills artist

Thieves stole two sculptures valued at $2 million in an Anaheim Hills art heist that involved some heavy lifting and left the pieces' creator feeling as though part of his history is missing.

One of Sir Daniel Winn's two prized sculptures that were stolen from a storage area inside his soon-to-be-showroom in Orange County weighs 4,000 pounds. Called "Quantum Mechanics Homme," the work is valued at about $1.8 million. The 8-foot-tall steel, bronze and lucite creation depicts a winged and horned man.

"These two sculptures are not easy to steal," Winn said. "When I do exhibitions, it takes 10 people to move it with a forklift."

Beyond the piece's value, Winn said the sculpture has special meaning to him.

"That's the one most people recognize," he said. "It's a powerful piece. It's a personal piece because it represents the core of me as an artist.

"I feel like a part of my history has been kidnapped, so to speak."

Someone apparently broke into the storage area between Saturday night and Monday morning, Winn said. A lock was broken and power was turned off, he said.

No arrests were reported. Police said they are investigating what is believed to be a targeted theft.

As for the location of the artworks, Winn -- who pursued art after studying reconstructive surgery at UCI -- said he fears it could be anywhere in the world, but he remains hopeful they will be found.

"It boggles my mind that it's very targeted," Winn said. "If they're stealing for scrap or looking to resell, this is not what you would do.

"These are my entire work of technique, philosophy to create these two pieces," Winn said. "I'm very saddened. I just hope they turn up."

The second sculpture, titled “Icarus Within,” is valued at about $350,000. The 8-foot-tall work depicts the Greek mythological figure.