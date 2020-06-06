Norwalk

Anaheim Man Killed in Norwalk Shooting

By City News Service

An Anaheim man was identified Saturday as the victim of a shooting in Norwalk.

Johnson J.C. Chen was 32, according to coroner's Lt. Nani Cholakians.

Deputies responded to the 11300 block of Elmhurst Drive, southeast of the Cerritos College campus, about 3:10 a.m. Friday, and located him, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Chen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

A description of the shooter and a motive for the shooting were not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

