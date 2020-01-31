Anaheim Pastor Accused of Sex Assaults on Three Girls

A 53-year-old pastor of an Anaheim church was behind bars Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting three teenage girls he met through his congregation, police said.

Pastor Rolando Fuentes was arrested Thursday and was being held on $1 million bail in Orange County Jail, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

APD arrested Rolando Fuentes on multiple sex related charges. A Pastor at Centro Familiar Cristiano Peniel Church 225 N State College Bl-It involves Fuentes’ position as a pastor in the church & the local Guatemalan community.

The first alleged victim came forward to police in late November, according to Carringer, who said Fuentes was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts on a minor, rape, sexual battery, domestic battery and child annoyance.

Fuentes is pastor of the Centro Familiar Cristiano Peniel Church at 225 N. State College Blvd., which primarily serves the Guatemalan community, the sergeant said.

Investigators suspect there could be more victims and asked anyone with information to call police at 714-765-1697.

The allegations span a two-year period at least, Carringer said.

"The central connection for everyone involved is the church,'' Carringer said.

He would not disclose the ages of the alleged victims, but said they were all in their late teens when the alleged attacks happened, Carringer said.

Two of them are now adults now, he said.

Fuentes and his wife, Isolina, established CFC Peniel in 2008 and have four children, according to the church's website.