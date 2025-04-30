Anaheim

Anaheim police looking for burglars who broke into home during Ramadan

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department.

By Helen Jeong

Anaheim Police Department

Anaheim authorities Wednesday released security video images of two men who are accused of breaking into a home during this year’s Ramadan, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspects broke into a home on the evening of March 22 while homeowners were away to observe the holy month, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The two men are accused of disabling the alarm then stealing over $11,000 in cash and jewelry. They are believed to have used a gray or silver minivan as their getaway vehicle.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to contact Detective Scaglione at (714) 765-1185 or hscaglione@anaheim.net.

LA County Apr 19

Man pepper-sprayed, assaulted by burglars in Beverly Grove home invasion

Studio City Apr 4

‘Ready for any scenario.' Armed homeowner chases burglars from Studio City property

This article tagged under:

AnaheimRamadan
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us