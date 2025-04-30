Anaheim authorities Wednesday released security video images of two men who are accused of breaking into a home during this year’s Ramadan, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspects broke into a home on the evening of March 22 while homeowners were away to observe the holy month, the Anaheim Police Department said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two men are accused of disabling the alarm then stealing over $11,000 in cash and jewelry. They are believed to have used a gray or silver minivan as their getaway vehicle.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to contact Detective Scaglione at (714) 765-1185 or hscaglione@anaheim.net.