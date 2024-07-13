An Anaheim police officer is at the center of a criminal investigation and a newly filed civil lawsuit, which claims he raped a woman at her home while he was on duty.

The Orange County woman, who only was identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court this week, alleging it was at an In-N-Out restaurant on Orange Avenue and Brookhurst Street where she noticed an Anaheim police officer smiling at her last May.

The complaint says the next day, the woman received a Facebook Friend request from Officer Carlos Romero, who later confirmed in a message that he had looked up her license plate information to get her name.

The lawsuit alleges Romero began sending text messages to the woman, who made it clear she was not interested in starting a romantic relationship.

But over the next few months, the woman claims Romero would come over to her house while on duty. They would kiss consensually, but she denied his request for sex, according to the complaint.

Then in September, Jane Doe says Romero came over while on duty, forced himself on her, sexually assaulting her after the woman repeatedly told him no. She says, as Romero’s gun was in plain sight and within his reach, she was terrified and fearful for her life.

The city of Anaheim said in a video statement that Romero was “immediately relieved” in October.

“[The city] started an international investigation as well as criminal investigation,” Mike Lyster, the city spokesperson said. “At this time, we have done everything within our power to address this situation, which we take very seriously.”

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office Sex Assault Unit declined to file charges against Romero because the DA’s Office says it could not prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors did charge him with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized disclosure of information from DMV records because he allegedly used her license plate to look up her information. Romero pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Jane Do is seeking $10 million in monterey damages for the mental, physical and emotional pain she’s suffering.

Her attorney declined to comment.

NBCLA reached out to Romero’s attorneys.