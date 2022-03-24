Anaheim Police Seek Man Who Sucker-Punched Library Employee in Unprovoked Attack

Police on Thursday asked for the public's help tracking down a man who attacked an Anaheim library employee for apparently no reason.

Police released surveillance video of the attack, which occurred about 6:15 p.m. March 3 at the city's central library, at 500 W. Broadway, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

The employee was walking through the library when the attacker stepped in front of him and hit him, knocking him down, Carringer said. The victim was knocked unconscious and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a cut to his head.

The attacker was described by police as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, who is tall with a thin muscular build and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short hair or is bald and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with red drawstrings, light brown pants, white shoes and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. He may be a transient, as he carried multiple bags of clothing.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who might have helpful information for investigators was asked to call investigators at 714-765-1583. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.