Anaheim police receive $75K grant for child safety seats

The Anaheim Police Department announced it received a nearly $75,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its efforts in educating parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats.

"We are thrilled to receive this grant to support our child safety seat education program," said Anaheim police Sgt. Bryan Devor. "Proper use of child car seats can dramatically reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash. With this funding, we can provide hands-on training, resources and support so that every family has the knowledge and tools to keep their children safe"

Grant funds will be used for a variety of community outreach events, education classes, distribution of child safety seats, and training on the installation and use of child safety seats. The car seat safety program includes:

Child safety seat inspection events and education classes;

Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses;

Child safety seats at no-cost for families in need; and

Partnering with local organizations on car seat safety community outreach efforts in underserved communities.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety. The grant program runs through September 2025.