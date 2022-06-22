Anaheim Police Search for U-Haul Stolen With 63-Year-Old Man Inside

A 63-year-old autistic man with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old was reported missing after the U-Haul he was riding in was stolen in Anaheim on Wednesday.



Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the street's intersection with Beach Boulevard, and learned from the caller that the rented box truck had been stolen from the scene with James Blackwood inside, according to the department's Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

Blackwood is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with gray hair.

The suspect who stole the truck was described as a white female with a thin build and long straight blonde hair, who was last seen wearing a bandana over her face.

The U-Haul is A 2011 10-foot GMC box truck with the Arizona license plate AE23468 that was last seen being driven northbound on Western Avenue from West Lincoln Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crime or Blackwood's whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.