Anaheim Sees Rash of Apparent Drug Overdoses In One Hour

Four people apparently overdosed on opioids and died in about an hour in Anaheim Monday.

The first call came in at 11:40 a.m. about a woman who died in a motel room in the 800 block of South Beach Boulevard, between Orange Avenue and Ball Road, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The next call came in at 12:05 p.m. regarding a man found dead in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South State College Boulevard, near Anaheim Stadium, Carringer said.

Police were then called at 12:48 p.m. about three men who were down in the 500 block of South Anaheim Boulevard, three blocks south of Anaheim City Hall, Carringer said.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, but one was revived with Narcan, a drug that helps reverse opioid overdoses, Carringer said.

The man who survived was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Carringer said.

Police suspect they were opioid overdoses based on the type of drug paraphernalia left at the scenes of the deaths, Carringer said. Investigators were working to determine if it was a case of tainted Fentanyl, which also can sometimes be sold on the street with concentrations high enough to be fatal to those who ingest the drug.