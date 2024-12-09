Anaheim

25-year-old man shot and killed in car on Anaheim street

The victim was found sitting in a car in a cul de sac.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC10 Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for an attacker who shot and killed a man in a car Sunday night in an Anaheim neighborhood.

The victim was sitting in a car in a cul de sac at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South Margie Lane when he was shot.

He was identified only as a 25-year-old man. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities said he might have been a resident of the neighborhood. Details about what led to the shooting and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.

