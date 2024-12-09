25-year-old man shot and killed in car on Anaheim street

Authorities are searching for an attacker who shot and killed a man in a car Sunday night in an Anaheim neighborhood.
The victim was sitting in a car in a cul de sac at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South Margie Lane when he was shot.
He was identified only as a 25-year-old man. The victim died at the scene.
Authorities said he might have been a resident of the neighborhood. Details about what led to the shooting and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.
