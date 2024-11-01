Two men hospitalized after Anaheim street takeover 

A street takeover in Anaheim Friday morning ended with two people in hospital after a driver lost control of this car and ran them over.

It happened at 2 a.m. at the intersection of Orangewood and State College Boulevard. Several hundred people armed with cell phones and costumes took over the area to watch drivers do burnouts and donuts in the center.

One of the participants driving a black Dodge Charger lost control and spun into the crowd, hitting the pair of men.

The injured men, both age 19, are from Orange and Lancaster, police said.

After being rushed to the hospital with major injuries, they were said to be in stable condition.

Police impounded the car shortly afterward and searched for the driver who managed to escape the car after the crowd attacked it.

While the number of street takeovers has gone down from 1,700 reports in 2020 to over 700 in 2024, police said it's hard to track them down.

“It used to be that these were done over social media with open source pages,” Anaheim police officer Sgt. Jacob Gallache said. “Now they’re using WhatsApp and other applications to contact people to identify where these (takeovers) are going to happen.”