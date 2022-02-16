What's the Story Behind Andrew Whitworth's Sensational Cooper Kupp Shirt?

There were Rams in shirts, Rams in jerseys and jackets, and several shirtless Rams at Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade.

And then, there was Andrew Whitworth wearing the MVP of shirts as he waved to exuberant fans from an open-top bus along the one-mile parade route in Exposition Park

The 6-7, 330-plus pound offensive lineman was wearing a white shirt with a high school photo of a shirtless Cooper Kupp. It appears to be an image from an interview the Super Bowl MVP did with a Washington TV station.

Whitworth said someone gave him the shirt, which fit his imposing frame perfectly, along the parade route.

“This shirt right here is a little young Coop,” said Whitworth. “Somebody threw it to me on the parade. I had to put it on.”

Whitworth, a team leader and the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, went on the speak about his teammate, a little-known player in high school and college who capped one of the most amazing seasons for a receiver in NFL history by catching the game winning touchdown in the Super Bowl.

“If you take the word discipline, commitment, consistency and an elite level performer and you put them together, it’s the definition of the guy standing behind me,” Whitworth said a rally following the parade in Exposition Park. “When he wakes up every day it’s the same plan, attack success. This guy wasn’t some five-star recruit out of high school. He lived it every day of his life to become who he is right now in this moment. Every kid in America, you want to know what chasing success looks like, look at this MVP.”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Whitworth also reflected on what brought him to LA. He was acquired by the Rams from Cincinnati.

“Five years ago, I was told I was a little too old,” Whitworth said. “Five years later, I’m holding this trophy up and I’m 40 years old.”

Kupp wore a statement shirt of his own at the parade and Coliseum rally -- this Kobe Bryant jersey.