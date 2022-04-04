What to Know These gatherings are held on the last Sunday of each month at North Hollywood Park along Magnolia Avenue.

They offer veterinary examinations and vaccines, pet food, animal accessories like collars and leashes, grooming services, lunch for all who come as well as haircuts.

Angel Hanz for the Homeless keeps unhoused Angelenos' pets healthy and cared for, free of charge.

When Karen Hamza ended up on the street several years ago, she had one companion that kept her company: her dog, Tippy.

Going through that traumatic experience all while taking care of her dog, she made a promise that she's kept for the last 13 years since founding the nonprofit Angel Hanz for the Homeless: to keep unhoused Angelenos' pets healthy and cared for, free of charge.

"I know what the animals need ... I know what the homeless need ... And I bring it all to the table," said Hamza at her monthly gathering March 27.

Having gotten back on her feet, Hamza knows the value of connections among other pet owners, especially through difficult times.

And she is thanked at each turn by people like Max Schnieder.

Since getting hit by a car, Schnieder has been unable to work for the last three years and is still fighting a disability and to find permanent housing.

His German shepherd also isn't in the best of health.

"He needs so much work and I can't afford a regular vet," he said.

So, he comes to Angel Hanz' monthly clinic for a check up. There, his best furry friend can get the care he needs without the huge tab.

Hamza says if someone can't afford food, medical treatment or a groom, "we will do it for you until you get on our feet."

And she says she's here for the long haul.

"We give a hand-up, not a handout," said Hamza.

She says this work is worth it because animals don't have voices.

"I'm doing what God would have me do ... Being of service is the most exceptional thing you can do for anybody," said Hamza.

Her organization runs strictly off volunteers and donations. If you'd like to help, click here for more information.