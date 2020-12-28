Angelenos Can Request Free Curbside Pickup of Their Christmas Trees Through Alexa

The Los Angeles Department of Public Works announced Monday that Angelenos can request free curbside pickup of their Christmas trees, which will be repurposed into mulch and compost.

L.A. Sanitation and Environment runs an annual Christmas tree recycling program, which saves between 90,000 and 100,000 trees from ending up in a landfill every year, according to officials.

This year, the program is offering free curbside pickup that can be requested through Amazon Alexa by saying “Alexa, open Christmas Tree Collection,” by calling the department's 24-hour customer care center at 1-800- 773-2489, or by visiting the MyLA311 website.

The mulch and compost produced by the recycled trees is available free for residents. It is also used for city landscaping.

“Our Christmas tree recycling is one of our most successful and important environmental programs each year,” said LASAN Director and General Manager Enrique C. Zaldivar. “Angelenos do a great job in properly recycling their trees and we appreciate the support as they are reused as mulch and compost that is available free to residents.”

People seeking other ways to properly and safely dispose of their trees should:

-- remove decorations and stand, cut the tree into pieces, and place the pieces in their green yard trimming bins that go out on their weekly trash collection day;

-- leave the tree on the curb on their weekly trash collection day; or

-- drop off the tree at one of the locations listed at www.lacitysan.org.