Two people were killed Friday in a crash off Angeles Crest Highway in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

The crash off the side of the road in Angeles National Forest was reported at about 9 a.m. near Mile Marker 47.

Information on the victims' identities was not immediately available.

The vehicle crashed about 20-40 feet down an embankment, according to the CHP. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.