Part of Angeles Crest Highway reopens after storm repairs

A 20-mile stretch of Angeles Crest Highway that had been closed for most of the year has reopened.

The road was closed due to storm damage during Southern California's winter storms. Portions of the road in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles were washed away or blocked by dirt, rocks and debris.

Some parts of the road will likely remain closed through the rest of the year.

Here's an update from Caltrans.

State Route 2 is open from the Foothill (210) Freeway to just north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road.

State Route 2 is closed from just north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to just south of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road. Ongoing work includes clearing a slide and installing cable mesh on a slope to prevent future slides at post mile 40.3.

State Route 2 is open from just south of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Islip Saddle. This section is more than 20 miles of reopened highway, Caltrans reported. The repaired section of roadway has been repaved.

State Route 2 is closed from Islip Saddle to Vincent Gulch. Ongoing work includes slope reconstruction and installation of retaining walls at two separate locations. This section of SR-2 is generally closed to the public during the winter anyway due to hazardous road conditions.

The detour to access Angeles Crest Highway north of Upper Big Tujunga is Angeles Crest Highway to Angeles Forest Highway to Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road back to Angeles Crest Highway.

Great news! State Route 2 is now OPEN from just south of Upper Big Tujunga Cyn Rd. to Islip Saddle. SR-2 remains CLOSED from north of Mount Wilson Red Box Rd. to Upper Big Tujunga & from Islip Saddle to Vincent Gulch for emergency repairs. pic.twitter.com/UjQoA4rJK6 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 31, 2023