Angeles National Forest sex assault suspect met victims at bus and train station, investigators say

A man accused of sexually assaulting two women in a remote area of Angeles National Forest met the victims at a train and bus station where he offered them rides in his van, according to authorities.

The new details emerged on the same day criminal charges were announced against 40-year-old Eduardo Sarabia.

He was arrested Monday at gunpoint along Highway 39 when a sheriff's deputy heard a woman inside his van screaming for help, according to authorities. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators said Sarabia raped a second woman on Sunday in the same area where he was arrested.

Investigators with the sheriff's department said the suspect met one woman at a Metrolink train station in the San Gabriel Valley community of El Monte. The second victim encountered Sarabia at a nearby bus station, investigators said.

After offering them rides, the women were taken to a secluded part of the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. The attacks allegedly occurred in the suspect's van parked along state Route 39 in the national forest.

"We don't know why the suspect chose that location, but I do know that areas like Angeles National Forest are very remote," said LASD Public Information Officer Miguel Meza. "There's very minimal illumination. Cell phone service is sometimes very hard to get."

After the first attack, the suspect drove the victim back down the canyon, investigators said. She filed a sexual assault report with authorities at the hospital.

Investigators released a booking photo of Sarabia, along with pictures of a white cargo van believed to have been used in the attacks. Police believe there may be more women who were attacked and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Sarabia was charged with one count of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation. Arraignment is scheduled for June 27.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was held without bond.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LASD Special Victim Bureau at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers or visit

lacrimestoppers.org.