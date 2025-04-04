Wildfires

Angeles National Forest to re-open several areas after Eaton Fire closures

The forest was also impacted by the Bridge Fire that occurred during September 2024. 

By Sahana Patel

Observing the sun peeking through the trees in a forest is a serene experience, surrounded by terrestrial plants and a variety of shades of green and brown in the natural landscape

Several popular trails, forest roads and a campground at Angeles National Park will reopen Friday, following its closure during the Eaton Fire in January.  

Here are some of the areas that will be open for access:

  • Switzer Picnic Site
  • Chantry Flat Recreation Area
  • Upper and Lower Winter Creek trails
  • Sturtevant Trail
  • Sturtevant Loop
  • Gabrielino National Recreation Trail (all of it is open)
  • Gould Mesa Campground

The Angeles National Forest is a 700,000-acre forest running through the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The forest provides valuable water to Southern California through watershed management.

