Angeles National Forest to re-open several areas after Eaton Fire closures

Several popular trails, forest roads and a campground at Angeles National Park will reopen Friday, following its closure during the Eaton Fire in January.

Here are some of the areas that will be open for access:

Switzer Picnic Site

Chantry Flat Recreation Area

Upper and Lower Winter Creek trails

Sturtevant Trail

Sturtevant Loop

Gabrielino National Recreation Trail (all of it is open)

Gould Mesa Campground

The Angeles National Forest is a 700,000-acre forest running through the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The forest provides valuable water to Southern California through watershed management.