Angeles National Forest to re-open several areas after Eaton Fire closures

Several popular trails, forest roads and a campground at Angeles National Park will reopen Friday, following its closure during the Eaton Fire in January.
Here are some of the areas that will be open for access:
- Switzer Picnic Site
- Chantry Flat Recreation Area
- Upper and Lower Winter Creek trails
- Sturtevant Trail
- Sturtevant Loop
- Gabrielino National Recreation Trail (all of it is open)
- Gould Mesa Campground
The Angeles National Forest is a 700,000-acre forest running through the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The forest provides valuable water to Southern California through watershed management.
