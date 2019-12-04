Angels Strike a Deal to Stay in Anaheim Through 2050

This news might sound heaven-sent to Angels fans.

The team and the city of Anaheim have reached an agreement that will keep the Angels in the Orange County community through 2050, city officials said Wednesday.

The agreement includes the Angels' purchase of the stadium in Anaheim and nearby parking lots for $325 million. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu confirmed the deal at a Wednesday morning news conference.

"After years of uncertainty, we have a path forward for baseball in Anaheim," Sidhu said. "This proposal reflects what we've heard from our community by keeping the Angels in Anaheim, bringing money for our neighborhoods and the prospect of more affordable housing, parks and jobs for Anaheim."

In a statement, Angels owner Arte Moreno praised the deal.

"We appreciate the Mayor's leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years," he said. "Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience."

The Anaheim City Council will consider the proposal at a meeting later this month. The deal will be considered in stages, but it's exepcted to be approved some time next year.

The Angels current contract has the team staying at Angel Stadium, the league's fourth-oldest stadium, in Anaheim through 2020. They faced an end-of-the-year deadline to opt out.

There are options to extend the agreement through 2065.

The team would buy 153 acres of land from the city, including the 45,000-seat stadium. The team also would pay for any renovations.

"The future of a stadium, renovated or new, would rest with the Angels," Sidhu said. "Anaheim taxpayers aren’t being asked to pay for anything."

The transition to new ownership might bring additional development around the stadium, such as apartments, condos, hotels and entertainment venues, according to the city.

The team has played in Anaheim at Angel Stadium since 1966.