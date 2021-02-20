Anaheim

Angels Coach Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The 45-year-old Wise “feels great,” Maddon said during a Zoom conference from the Angels spring training complex in Tempe, Arizona.

By City News Service

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels acting pitching coach Matt Wise has tested positive for the coronavirus but all players and coaches who had contact with him tested negative Saturday, manager Joe Maddon told reporters.

The 45-year-old Wise “feels great,” Maddon said during a Zoom conference from the Angels spring training complex in Tempe, Arizona.

Los Angeles Lakers 3 hours ago

Lakers Lose to Heat 96-94 in 2020 NBA Finals Rematch

NBA All-Star Game Feb 19

NBA All-Star Captains: It's LeBron James Vs. Kevin Durant

Under Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols, Wise will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days. The protocols also require him to be cleared by MLB's Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee, the Angels' team physician, following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that he no longer presents a risk of infection to others before he can resume his duties.

During Wise's absence, his duties will be divided among bullpen coach Dom Chiti and the Angels' minor league pitching coaches and coordinators, Maddon said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Wise had been the Angels' bullpen coach in 2020. He was appointed acting pitching coach earlier this month after Mickey Callaway was suspended by the team Feb. 2, one day after the sports news website The Athletic reported he made unsolicited advances to five women who worked in sports media.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

AnaheimcoronavirusBaseballsportsAngels
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us