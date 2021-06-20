Angels Game To Include Attempt To Raise Awareness of Prostate Cancer

Major League Baseball will again devote Father's Day to attempting to increase awareness about prostate cancer and raising funds to fight the disease at all of Sunday's games, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium.

During Father's Day games, players and on-field personnel wear the symbolic blue ribbon on their uniforms along with blue wristbands. Commemorative base jewels and dugout lineup cards are also blue.

Players also wear specially designed caps to raise awareness and funds for the fight against prostate cancer. The caps feature blue team logos along with the symbolic MLB blue ribbon.

MLB will again donate all of its royalties from the sales of specialty caps and apparel emblazoned with the symbolic blue ribbon to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer.

Players have the option to wear multi-pattern blue-dyed socks, light blue compression sleeves, batting gloves, wrist/elbow/leg guards and catcher's equipment.

Players and all on-field personnel have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands on Father's Day since 1996.