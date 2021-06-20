Father's Day

Angels Game To Include Attempt To Raise Awareness of Prostate Cancer

Players and all on-field personnel have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands on Father's Day since 1996.

By City News Service

MLB: JUN 18 Tigers at Angels
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball will again devote Father's Day to attempting to increase awareness about prostate cancer and raising funds to fight the disease at all of Sunday's games, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. 

During Father's Day games, players and on-field personnel wear the symbolic blue ribbon on their uniforms along with blue wristbands. Commemorative base jewels and dugout lineup cards are also blue. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Players also wear specially designed caps to raise awareness and funds for the fight against prostate cancer. The caps feature blue team logos along with the symbolic MLB blue ribbon. 

Enjoy a stadium staple at home – cracker jacks! Malou Nubla is getting all sweet and salty with this new recipe from @curiobarsf in San Francisco.

MLB will again donate all of its royalties from the sales of specialty caps and apparel emblazoned with the symbolic blue ribbon to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer. 

Players have the option to wear multi-pattern blue-dyed socks, light blue compression sleeves, batting gloves, wrist/elbow/leg guards and catcher's equipment. 

Players and all on-field personnel have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands on Father's Day since 1996.

Father's Day Jun 16

Father's Day 2021: Gifts for Every Budget

vaccine incentives Jun 15

List: Here Are the Six California Vacation Packages in the Next Vaccine-Incentive Drawing

Business Jun 15

MLB Unveils Plan to Enforce Rules Around Players Cheating With Sticky Balls

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Father's DayLos Angeles Angelsprostate cancer
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us