Angry crowds confront federal agents detaining immigrants in downtown LA

A video clip shows at least two officers pinned down a person on the ground before taking the person into custody.

By Helen Jeong

A group of frustrated bystanders and witnesses expressed their anger at federal agents, who were seen detaining immigrants in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

Videos by Union del Barrio showed several agents, many of whom were wearing face coverings, pinned down an immigrant as the person was taken into custody on 9th and Spring Streets at around 9 a.m.

At least one of the agents was seen directing traffic as the detainment, as well as bystanders who were watching and filming the incident, created congestion in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the incident, saying it received a call about a “possible kidnapping in progress.” 

The caller told the LAPD that an immigration agent was hitting someone while another person was being loaded into a vehicle.

LAPD officers eventually had to step in to control the crowd while the agents finished their arrest.

At least two ambulances were called for one person who suffered an injury from a fall.

