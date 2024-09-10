Authorities Tuesday looked for a possible animal cruelty suspect who may be leaving foods that are toxic and often deadly to dogs on the streets of Pasadena.

Video shared by the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger showed a person leaving chocolates and grapes as well as rice and noodles on Foothill Boulevard near a dog daycare and boarding shop called Dogtopia of East Pasadena

Grapes are known to cause kidney and renal failure while chocolates can lead to a heart attack, stroke or seizure.

Junior Hernandez, who trains dogs at at the Pasadena business, said the person in the video has been leaving out toxic foods, including M&Ms, to entice dogs for several months.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's deliberate. It's planned,” Hernadez said. “It looks like whenever he does do that, he'll go up and down Foothill and do that to a bunch of locations where he knows there's high traffic for people who walk dogs.”

Dog owners and walkers in Pasadena were urged to stay vigilant to keep their dogs safe.

"While you're on walks, please keep a short leash,” Jacks Vasquez, General Manager of Dogtopia of East Pasadena, recommended. “Make sure you know what your dog is sniffing, looking at you. I would hate for a dog to eat a couple grapes. Next thing you know, you're having to rush your dog to the emergency room, pay thousands of dollars in vet bills and possibly lose your precious fur baby.”

Supervisor Barger urged anyone with information about the suspect to contact authorities.

“I am outraged that someone is going out of their way to hurt dogs and their unsuspecting owners who are just enjoying a trot down Foothill Boulevard,” said Barger. “This person needs to be immediately identified and stopped, animal cruelty should never be tolerated. This is just plain wrong.”

The Pasadena Police Department said it will investigate this to the full extent as any case linked to animal cruelty is taken seriously.

Anyone with information should contact the Pasadena Police Department immediately at (626) 744-4501or go to cityofpasadena.net/police and click on the “Report A Crime” link.