animal remains

Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale

By City News Service

Police Lights and Sirens
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday.

A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard. 

A videographer at the scene reported that deputies discovered a large trash bag containing the mutilated remains of a goat. The source said deputies waited for county animal control representatives to show up until 4 a.m. and then took the remains themselves to the Palmdale Animal Care Center at 38550 Sierra Highway.

No further information was available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

animal remains
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us