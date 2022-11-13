Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale

Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday.
A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
A videographer at the scene reported that deputies discovered a large trash bag containing the mutilated remains of a goat. The source said deputies waited for county animal control representatives to show up until 4 a.m. and then took the remains themselves to the Palmdale Animal Care Center at 38550 Sierra Highway.
No further information was available.
