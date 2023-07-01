Animal welfare workers rescue 38 cats in Pasadena

Workers from the Pasadena Humane Society rescued 38 cats from a cramped trailer Saturday.

The time and location of the rescue were not available. A tweet by the Pasadena Humane Society said the "unfortunate hoarding case" was at the home of "an overwhelmed caregiver."

The operation took all morning, according to the tweet.

“The cats were carefully loaded into crates and quickly transported to the shelter,” the agency reported. "Our veterinary staff has begun the process of carefully examining each of the 38 cats to determine their condition and provide any needed medical care."

Anyone in a hoarding situation or who knows someone with too many animals to care for was asked to call the Pasadena Humane Society or local shelter.