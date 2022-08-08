Actress Anne Heche's Fiery Mar Vista Crash Leaves Her in Critical Condition and Coma

Despite reports that actress Anne Heche was in stable condition after being critically injured in a fiery car crash into a Mar Vista house Friday, a spokesperson now says the actress is in critical condition.

Heche was reportedly involved in a crash before 11 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Police said the driver was speeding down a residential street and launched 30 feet into a home. The Mini Cooper involved in the crash was speeding and possibly hit a curb before launching through the front yard.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The home owner was in the backyard at the time of the crash and was not injured.

"Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," Heche's spokesperson said.

The LAPD revealed Monday investigators got a warrant to draw Heche’s blood Friday to determine whether she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Anne Heche is feeling the love from her fellow famous friends. Two days after the 53-year-old actress was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram and posted a video to wish the actress well. "I'm sending you all my love. Everyone please join me in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche," he said. Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to "pray for her."

Police say if Heche was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when she crashed, she could face DUI and reckless driving charges, but because she was the only person injured, all the charges would be misdemeanors.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the woman who lives at the home. She was identified by her landlord as Lynn Mishele. She and her two dogs escaped injury because they were in the back of the house at the time of the crash, but she lost all of her possessions and equipment for her business.

TMZ released new surveillance video showing a blue Mini Cooper, believed to be Heche’s, nearly hitting a pedestrian in an orange shirt prior to the crash. Previously released video from TMZ showed the car speeding through the neighborhood, running into a garage and driving off just before hitting the home on Walgrove Avenue.

The 53-year-old actress, known for her roles in "Volcano, and "Six Days and Seven Nights," is the mother of two sons.

Actress Anne Heche is now in stable condition after a fiery crash in Mar Vista on Friday. As seen on air on Aug. 6, 2022.