Annual Hoag Classic Golf Tournament in Newport Beach Postponed Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of the annual Hoag Classic golf tournament in Newport Beach, organizers said Friday.

The PGA Tour Champions event was scheduled for March 5-7 at the Newport Beach Country Club.

Organizers are considering whether they can reschedule the event for later this year.

The tournament raises money for Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach. The hospital cared for the state's first known COVID-19 patient last January.

It has raised more than $20 million since 1998 for the hospital and its various programs and services. The tournament also generates money for more than 50 local charities as well.