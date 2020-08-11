Another Heat Wave Takes Aim at Southland

Here comes another one.

Temperatures will climb this week, leading to another heat wave, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The high will be 81 degrees in Downtown L.A. Today and 10 degrees higher on Friday, according to an NWS forecast. Also on Friday, highs of 100 are forecast in Pasadena and Saugus, and 104 in Woodland Hills. Palmdale and Lancaster will be at 103 and 104, respectively, but triple-digit temperatures in the Antelope Valley are not unusual.

However, by Saturday, highs will be 106 in Palmdale and 107 in Lancaster, which is regarded as “very hot” even for the Antelope Valley.

NWS meteorologist Kristen Stewart said temperatures would run 10 to 15 degrees above normal this week and attributed the coming heat wave to high pressure over the southwest. The NWS said on its website that the heat wave would strike the Southland from Friday to Monday, creating a brief period of elevated critical fire danger, along with health threats and possible power outages.

But no weather advisories were immediately issued.

A combination of partly cloudy and sunny skies was forecast in L.A. County today, along with highs of 73 degrees at LAX; 76 in Avalon; 81 in Long Beach and Downtown Los Angeles; 82 on Mount Wilson; 88 in Burbank and San Gabriel; 90 in Pasadena; 91 in Saugus; 95 in Woodland Hills; and 98 in Palmdale and Lancaster. Wednesday's highs will be a few degrees higher.

Sunny skies were forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 74 in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 79 on Santiago Peak; 83 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 84 in Irvine; 85 in Fullerton; 86 in Mission Viejo and Yorba Linda; and 87 in Anaheim. Some communities will hit 90 Thursday and 99 Saturday.