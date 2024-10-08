A hidden camera was found in the front yard of a residence in Arcadia, authorities said Tuesday.

The camera was found Tuesday at around 8 a.m. on the ground in the bushes on Highland Oaks Drive near Virginia Avenue, the Arcadia Police Department said.

“The camera appeared to have been positioned in a manner that it could view other homes in the area, but it had since fallen to the ground,” the police department said.

A number of hidden cameras were discovered across Southern California in recent months.

In July, another homeowner in Arcadia found a camera and equipment in the bushes.

Also another device was located outside a home in Alhambra where an attempted burglary was reported in June.

Authorities warn that criminals use camouflaged cameras to gather information about neighbors, including homeowners’ daily routines, as they plan burglaries.

Police urge residents to use a home security system and keep your property well lit even at night.