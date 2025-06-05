A jewelry store in the San Fernando Valley was burglarized as thieves made their way in through a vacant building next door before cutting through safes, sparking concerns whether criminals are using similar tactics to break into small businesses in recent weeks.

The latest burglary happened at Afghan Lapis Jewelry on Ventura Boulevard in Encino on Monday after suspects got in by an adjacent vacation building and broke through a wall.

The burglars cut open the two safes inside the family-owned business with a blowtorch while ripping off the alarm from the wall, the owner’s brother told NBC Los Angeles.

“Somebody has worked hard for 43 years. To build something, and leave everything here for somebody to come in and take everything overnight,” said Amin Nassiri, adding his brother has to cope with the devastating news while recovering from a major surgery. “The store had many break-ins, but this is the first time he lost everything 100%.”

While the business owner does not have an estimate on the amount of stolen merchandise, the family believes the losses are in the hundreds of thousands.

While officials have not confirmed whether the same group of people were behind recent jewelry store break-ins, their tactics appear to be very similar.

Less than a week ago, Bidrussian Jewelry Store, a family-owned business in Glendale, was burglarized as thieves entered through the roof before using blowtorches to tear open four safes.

Not too far away in Simi Valley, 5 Star Jewelry experienced a similar devastation after a burglar was caught on surveillance video, sneaking into a candy shop next door and cutting a hole on the wall to steal gems from the safe. The small-business owner, Jonathan Youssef, estimated that he lost over $2 million worth of jewerly.

Also in April, Love Jewels in downtown LA were broken into as thieves tunneled into the jewelry shop, using the abandoned theater next door.