Another UCLA student becomes a victim of home burglary

At least three other homes had been broken into last month.

By Helen Jeong

Another UCLA student became a victim of home burglary after two people broke into an off-campus residence in Westwood, the UCLA Police Department said Monday.

The burglary happened the day after Thanksgiving Day at around 3:45 a.m. as the student was sleeping in an upstairs room in the home on Strathmore Drive and Gayle Avenue.

Police said the two suspects entered the property through an unlocked door to take an electric scooter and speaker.

The suspects are believed to be a male-female duo who took off in a gray Hyundai Elantra sedan. 

The male suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves, black shorts, white socks and black shoes. The female suspect was wearing a white sweater, black pants and white shoes, police described.

The victim was not injured.

The latest home invasion came about a week after authorities began investigating three reports of residential burglaries at an off-campus apartment building on Sepulveda Boulevard near National Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood of West Los Angeles. The previous burglaries happened as the suspects made their way into the apartments through windows.

University police are warning students at the apartments to keep their doors and windows locked.

