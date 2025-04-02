Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Good Samaritan helps recover stolen horses in Antelope Valley

No suspect was identified after the animals and equipment were left abandoned

By Benjamin Papp

CHP Officers were able to quickly secure the trailer and the return the horses, truck and trailer to the rightful owner.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol's Antelope Valley office rescued two stolen horses Wednesday after a good Samaritan stepped in.

The CHP office said an unidentified community member phoned the department after recognizing the horses, horse trailer and truck from a social media post.

No suspect was identified as the animals and equipment were left abandoned.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CHP Antelope Valley at 661-743-6060.

