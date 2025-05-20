Anthony Anderson's Encino home broken into: LAPD

Police are investigating after a group of men broke into actor Anthony Anderson’s home over the weekend.

Officers received a report of a break-in in Encino around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three men broke into the home, but it’s unclear if anything was taken.

NBC News confirmed the home was that of Anderson’s.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The investigation is ongoing.