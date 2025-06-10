Immigration

Anti-ICE protesters arrested in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department said it's aware of ICE activity in the city.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

As anti-deportation protests spread across California Monday, several people were arrested near the Santa Ana Federal Building Monday.

It's not clear how many people were arrested, but some of the protesters were accused of throwing objects at officers and setting off fireworks.  

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We are aware that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is currently conducting immigration enforcement action in the city of Santa Ana. We acknowledge that this news causes fear and uncertainty to many in our community,'' the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

"We want to ensure you that the city of Santa Ana is fully compliant with the State of California Values Act. The Santa Ana Police Department does NOT and will NOT participate in immigration enforcement efforts.''

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationSanta Ana
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us