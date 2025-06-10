Anti-ICE protesters arrested in Santa Ana

As anti-deportation protests spread across California Monday, several people were arrested near the Santa Ana Federal Building Monday.

It's not clear how many people were arrested, but some of the protesters were accused of throwing objects at officers and setting off fireworks.

"We are aware that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is currently conducting immigration enforcement action in the city of Santa Ana. We acknowledge that this news causes fear and uncertainty to many in our community,'' the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

"We want to ensure you that the city of Santa Ana is fully compliant with the State of California Values Act. The Santa Ana Police Department does NOT and will NOT participate in immigration enforcement efforts.''