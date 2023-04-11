Suspect Arrested in Hate Crime at Islamic Center of Southern California's Koreatown Building

A suspect was arrested in a hate crime investigation launched after someone vandalized the Islamic Center of Southern California's Koreatown building.

The arrest was made Monday night, police said. Details about the identity of the person in custody and what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

The crime occurred about 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Anti-Islamic hate speech was written in permanent marker on white columns at an entrance to the Islamic Center. Police released a photo of the man sought in the crime who was seen on the Center's security camera video.

That photo and a description of the vandal were on a message board placed next to the hate messages at the Center's entrance.

The Islamic Center of Southern California issued a statement saying: "We are deeply saddened and disturbed to announce that a hate crime against the Muslim Community at the Islamic Center of Southern California occurred early this morning on Easter Sunday in Los Angeles. This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating this odious crime and are working closely with leaders from the ICSC to gather all the necessary information to bring the perpetrators to justice. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

"This hate crime is a reminder that we must stand together locally and internationally as a community against all forms of hate, bigotry, and violence. We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities."

On Monday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said detectives were working with businesses in the area to gather more information about the crime and security camera video.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at the LAPD Olympic Station at 213-382-9466 or the watch commander at 213-382-9110 after hours.