Anti-Semitic Poster Found Outside Fairfax District Synagogue

An anti-semitic poster has shown up after several others in the Fairfax District. The poster has been taken down but the message of hate lingers.

"We're frustrated," said Rabbi Yossi Eilfort, who runs the security that patrols the area and first spotted the poster using the letters "a" and "v" to create the Star of David with the words "anti-vaxxers." "It comes in waves and the wave is definitely higher now than it has been."

Meister says the sheriff's department is aware, although none of the posters have shown up there. The poster had a phone number that goes to the Abbey in West Hollywood. The Abbey says they were inundated with calls warning them about the poster.

"It's deeply troubling to hear about these posters," said Lauren Meister, the mayor of West Hollywood. "I don't understand it and I don't understand how they could possibly make the comparison to Nazism and what happened in the Holocaust."

It comes as just this past weekend some 200 fliers were found in Pasadena and Beverly Hills. They appear to list names across the CDC, Biden administration and pharmaceutical companies attempting to link them all to a Jewish conspiracy. Police in both Pasadena and Beverly Hills have launched hate crime investigations.

"Crime in general has become more brazen," Eilfort said. "I think people are feeling that."

Another poster was removed from an electrical box just outside Cedars-Sinai hospital. Images were removed from view, but they still striking anger in the minds who saw them.

"Anti-semitism isn't a new thing," Eilfort said. "If you look at Jewish history it's been around as long as we've been around."