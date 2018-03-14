9-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed in Front of Family

A Lake Elsinore family is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old boy after he was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Published 35 minutes ago)

A 9-year-old boy was run down in a Riverside County crosswalk in front of his mother and sister as they helplessly watched Tuesday night, and now the family is pleading for help in finding the driver who took off.

A memorial with flowers has been set up at Sumner Avenue where Antonia Ochoa was struck by a red truck Tuesday even at 7 p.m., his body carried 25 yards down the road as the driver continued on.

The boy's father, Antonio Ochoa Sr., can barely talk about what happened. The heartache of losing his son Antonio Jr. is simply unbearable.

It's also deeply painful for Antonio's little sister Yaquelin who says she was walking with her mom and her brother when it happened.

They were crossing Sumner Avenue just a few yards from their home when a red truck ran a stop sign and struck Antonio in the crosswalk.

"My brother went on top of the car on the front window," the victim's sister said. "He was hit on both sides. And when my brother was in top of the car he stopped for a little bit....he went faster and my brother fell on the ground."

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators searched the area for any surveillance video of the red truck.

Antonio was a third grade student at Elsinore Elementary School, which is at the corner near Lindsay Street where he was struck and killed.

Grief counselors have been helping students deal with the devastating loss.

"We watch for that during the next few days to make sure their grief needs are being met at school with us," said Mark Dennis Lake Elsinore Unified School District.

As family and friends mourn the sudden loss of this little boy, they are also pleading for help finding the driver who killed him and left him lying on the road.

"You can't get their kid back but just do justice for them," Ana Merida, a family friend said.

Investigators are looking for a red truck, possibly a Chevrolet, with front end damage and a broken windshield.