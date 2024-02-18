‘Any little rain is going to cause some issues.' SoCal bracing for more rain, possibly more damage

Southern California cities and counties were bracing for another February storm that could add several inches of rain to the ground that was already saturated from heavy rainfalls in early February.

The National Weather Service issued several watches and advisories to warn people about hazardous weather conditions.

“We have a flood watch now for everyone – Ventura County down through the Inland Empire and Orange County,” said NBCLA meteorologist Shanna Mendiola, who added occasional sprinkles would be preludes to heavier rain in the latest storm.

A flood watch was issued to warn people of excessive runoff from heavy rain, a possibility of mudslides and flooding in low-lying areas or neighborhoods near streams and creeks.

“This is a very slow-moving storm,” Mendiola explained. “When we wake up [Monday] at 6 a.m., pockets of heavier rain will move into Ventura and LA while the IE and Orange County will be waking up to just mostly cloudy skies and waiting for the rain to pick up.”

After the rain system moves east on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be critical days with heavy pockets of rain affecting most of Southern California.

“When we get to Tuesday, the rain doesn’t stop. We’re going to add to the [rain] totals that have already fallen to the ground,” Mendiola explained. “Even though it’s not going to be as much as last time, any little rain is going to cause some issues.”

As the LA County area expects 2 to 5 inches or rain and up to 6 inches of rain in the foothills, officials urged people to prepare for further damage from the rain.

“Due to the significant storm earlier this month, areas that were previously damaged may be more vulnerable to the impact of heavy rain, including mudslide areas,” according to a statement from the LA Emergency Management Department.

Thunderstorms are possible for the coastal waters Sun-Wed morning.... and large breaking waves are expected for Morro Bay, Port San Luis, and Ventura Harbors, Sun-Mon.



Mariners are urged to take caution during this time and stay clear of these harbor entrances. ⛵️ pic.twitter.com/as8I7UFUd7 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 18, 2024

Authorities also warned people to avoid being in the ocean water by issuing a high surf advisory through Tuesday morning, adding dangerous rip currents would increase the risk of drowning especially at southwest and west-facing beaches.

A coastal flood advisory was also in effect until Tuesday morning in Ventura County beaches.