Montebello

Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Montebello

By Macy Jenkins and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Montebello are investigating two shootings that occurred within the same block on Tuesday.

Police say the first shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Mines Avenue after two people were believed to have been shot in an apartment unit. One person from the scene was hospitalized in unknown condition. It's unclear if the second person was injured.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Just around the corner from the scene, a pickup truck was found with a bullet hole in the window. It's unclear if the two scenes are connected.

A detailed description of a possible gunman was not provided. Events that led up to the shootings were not clear.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Montebello
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us