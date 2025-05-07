Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Montebello

Police in Montebello are investigating two shootings that occurred within the same block on Tuesday.

Police say the first shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Mines Avenue after two people were believed to have been shot in an apartment unit. One person from the scene was hospitalized in unknown condition. It's unclear if the second person was injured.

Just around the corner from the scene, a pickup truck was found with a bullet hole in the window. It's unclear if the two scenes are connected.

A detailed description of a possible gunman was not provided. Events that led up to the shootings were not clear.

The investigation is ongoing.