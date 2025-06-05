San Diego

Appeals court rules San Diego's yoga ban is unconstitutional

The city's ban was challenged in a federal lawsuit filed by yoga instructors Steven Hubbard and Amy Baack, who contended the city's enforcement on such gatherings violated their First Amendment rights.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of San Diego's ban on yoga classes in public parks and beaches was ruled unconstitutional Wednesday by a federal appeals court that found such classes are protected by the First Amendment.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling states city officials had not shown any "plausible connection between plaintiffs teaching yoga and any threat to public safety and enjoyment in the city's shoreline parks."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The crackdown on the classes stemmed from an amended ordinance concerning street vendors that also prohibited other types of commercial activity without a permit, such as yoga classes attended by four or more people.

The city's ban was challenged in a federal lawsuit filed by yoga instructors Steven Hubbard and Amy Baack, who contended the city's enforcement on such gatherings violated their First Amendment rights.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While a federal judge ruled in the city's favor, the 9th Circuit panel wrote, "Teaching yoga is protected speech" and that "because the ordinance targets teaching yoga, it plainly implicates Hubbard and Baack's First Amendment right to speak."

While the city had argued the prohibition was in line with its interests in "protecting the enjoyment and safety of the public in the use of" parks, the panel wrote that the city "has provided no explanation as to how teaching yoga would lead to harmful consequences to these interests, or even what those consequences might be."

A San Diego City Attorney's representative said the city is "evaluating the decision and potential next steps."

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Health 38 mins ago

‘Seriously under attack.' Public health leaders sound the alarm on budget crisis

Malibu 51 mins ago

Malibu High School vandalized by senior students, officials suspect

Hubbard and Baack also filed a separate lawsuit against the city earlier this year in state court, which claimed Hubbard was cited multiple times for livestreaming yoga classes from his home. Those citations were allegedly issued because the YouTube-streamed lessons could be viewed by people at a city park, according to the complaint.

This article tagged under:

San Diegohealth & wellnessMental health
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us