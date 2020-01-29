Apple

Apple, Broadcom Ordered to Pay Caltech $1.1 Billion

The California Institute of Technology issued a statement saying it was pleased with the trial's outcome.

By City News Service

477483948
Eric Thayer/Getty Images, File

A Los Angeles jury Wednesday awarded $1.1 billion in damages to Caltech in litigation alleging that Apple and Broadcom infringed on four of the university's patents related to wireless data transmissions.

The federal jury in downtown Los Angeles ordered Apple to pay $837 million with Broadcom owing $270 million.

Messages left with Apple and Broadcom's media contacts were not immediately returned.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

calabasas 4 mins ago

All 9 Victims of Calabasas Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Identified

Lakers 1 hour ago

Lakers Release Statement, Say They’re ‘Devastated’ About Kobe Bryant’s Death

The California Institute of Technology issued a statement saying it was pleased with the trial's outcome.

"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," according to the statement. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education."

Caltech filed suit in 2016, alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads, iPods, Apple Watches and Mac computers used Broadcom's components, which allegedly infringed on Caltech's patents.

This article tagged under:

AppleBroadcomCaltech
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us