Apple Fire Prompts Smoke Advisory

A smoke advisory will be in effect due to the Apple Fire burning north of Cherry Valley, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced .

Meteorological conditions may bring smoke and ash into portions of the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass, eastern Riverside County and the eastern San Bernardino Mountains, according to an AQMD statement.

Air quality levels unhealthy for sensitive groups or higher are possible in areas of direct smoke impacts. Smoke impacts were anticipated to decrease significantly Saturday evening.

The air quality district urged anyone who smells smoke or sees ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or to seek alternate shelter, and avoid vigorous physical activity.