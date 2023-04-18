Tax Day is Here, But Some Californians Have Until October to File

Although Tax Day is here around the country, this year some taxpayers across California and in LA County have an extended deadline to file and pay their taxes.

After much of the state saw severe damages due to recent winter storms the IRS announced earlier this year a tax relief for Californians.

Those California taxpayers that qualify for the extension will have until Oct. 16 to file individual and business tax returns and make the necessary payments.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here are requirements posted by the IRS:

Individuals whose tax returns and payments are due on April 18, 2023.

Quarterly estimated tax payments due January 17, 2023, March 15, 2023, April 18, 2023, June 15, 2023, and September 15, 2023.

Business entities whose tax returns are normally due on March 15 and April 18.

Pass-through entity (PTE) elective tax payments due on March 15, 2023 and June 15, 2023.

The IRS released two announcements in January that listed different counties throughout the state that would be eligible for the relief. Among those listed were LA, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.

List of documents needed to file tax return:

Social Security number

W-2 forms, if you are employed

1099-G, if you are unemployed

1099 forms, for those who are self-employed

Records of savings and investments

Any eligible deductions (eg. medical bills, educational expenses, charitable donations)

Tax credits (eg. child tax credit, retirement savings contributions credit)

A full list of the required and accepted documents can be found on the IRS website.

Free Tax Prep LA is one local organization that is helping members of the community file their tax returns for free.

With IRS-certified volunteers the group is helping with basic income tax return preparation and also assisting the elderly, those with limited English-speaking and those with disabilities as well.

Audrey Casillas with Free Tax Prep LA says there are many things that qualify for tax deductions that most people don't know about.

"Many more individuals are side gigs and having their own businesses and mileage is a major deduction," Casillas said. "If you're spending money for your clients or to operate a business, keep all of those receipts it's going to help you reduce your tax bill."