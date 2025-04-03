weather

April showers, hail possible in parts of Southern California Thursday

Spring may have sprung, but mother nature may not be done with rain yet.

By Helen Jeong

Parts of Southern California are likely to see showers, even thunderstorms in some areas, through Thursday night, the National Weather Service said. 

In the Santa Clarita Valley, a half inch of hail as well as wind gusts of up to 50 mph were forecasted for Thursday.

Other impacted areas include San Fernando, Sylmar, Granada Hills, Lakeview Terrace and Porter Ranch.

“Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said, warning minor hail damage to vegetation was also possible

Weather officials also wanted there could be “dangerous lightning” for those engaging in outdoor activities. 

Drivers were urged to use caution when traveling along wet roads during the afternoon commute.

