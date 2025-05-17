April unemployment rate falls slightly in LA, Orange Counties

Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly over the month to 5.8% in April, from a revised 5.9% the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Departmentt.

The 5.8% rate was above the rate of 5.6% a year ago.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The April unemployment rate in Orange County was 3.7%, down from a revised 3.8% in March, and up from 3.4% a year ago.

Statewide, California's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3% in April, the same figure as the previous month, and 5.2% a year ago. The comparable estimates for the nation were 4.2% in April, the same number as March, and 3.9% a year ago.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Total non-farm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 16,100 jobs between March and April to reach more than 4.59 million.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector showed the largest decline, shedding 2,400 positions. The government sector posted month-over-month gains of 11,400 jobs.

In Orange County, non-farm employment increased by 5,000 jobs to reach 1.68 million. Leisure and hospitality added 3,000 payroll jobs over the month, the most of any sector.