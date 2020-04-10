Easter

LA Archbishop Will Lead a Unifying Good Friday Prayer in a Time of Isolation

Archbishop Gomez will speak during what has been a week of grief across the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Staff Report

Getty

The Archbishop, Jose H. Gomez, leads an online Sunday Service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with the churchs doors closed to the public on March 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. – Across the globe an estimated 900 million people are confined to their homes, according to an AFP tally. The majority are hemmed in by obligatory government lockdown orders while others are under curfew, in quarantine or following advice not to leave their homes. In the US more than a third of the population are adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will lead a Good Friday National Prayer of the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to ask for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gomez, on behalf of American bishops, will pontificate from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels beginning at 9 a.m. via livestream. The prayer unlike any other is among the many ways the pandemic has shaped Holy Week.

"Future generations will look back on this as the long Lent of 2020, a time when disease and death suddenly darkened the whole Earth," Gomez said. "As we enter into Holy Week, these most sacred days of the year, Catholics here in Los Angeles and across the United States and the world are living under quarantine, our societies shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos: This Is Daily Life Around SoCal in the Shadow of the Coronavirus Pandemic

 "This Holy Week will be different. Our churches may be closed, but Christ is not quarantined and his Gospel is not in chains. Our Lord's heart remains open to every man and woman. Even though we cannot worship together, each of us can seek him in the tabernacles of our own hearts."

Pope Francis has granted a special plenary indulgence to those praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To receive this indulgence, you need to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on Good Friday, be truly sorry for your sins and desire to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation as soon as it is possible and you need to pray for the intentions of the pope," Gomez said.

According to Christian teachings, Good Friday is a day when faithful around the world solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus was crucified. Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance and reflection on Jesus' sacrifice for humanity. 

coronavirus 4 hours ago

In a Test of Faith, Christians Mark Good Friday in Isolation

Easter 7 hours ago

Global Coronavirus Updates: Good Friday Observed at Home as Japan Virus Divide Surfaces

This article tagged under:

EasterCatholic ChurchGood Friday
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us