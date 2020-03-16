Archdiocese of LA Suspends Masses Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles Monday announced the suspension of masses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I deeply regret that we are forced to temporarily suspend public celebration of the Mass in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,” Archbishop José H. Gomez said in a statement. “What we do in the Church, we do out of love for God and love for our brothers and sisters. We are taking this extraordinary step today out of love and concern for those in our families and communities who are most vulnerable to this deadly coronavirus.”

Catholics were encouraged to pray at home with their families and also encouraged to participate in the Holy Mass online. The Archdiocese will provide a livestream of non-public masses celebrated by the priests from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels daily and on Sunday via Facebook, the statement said, on the Archdiocese of LA page.

The daily masses will be livestreamed Monday-Friday in English at 12:10 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday's Spanish mass will be at 12:30 p.m.