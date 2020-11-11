USPS

Are You Looking For A Job? The USPS is Hiring

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug screen and criminal background check. Some positions require a test and other a valid driver's license.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Bay Area

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced Tuesday that they are preparing for the upcoming holidays, and they will be hiring in much of the Los Angeles area, Santa Ana and the coastal district of Sierra.

To apply, individuals must go directly to www.usps.com/careers and select “Find Jobs” on the careers page. Remember to select "California" for the location and press "Start".

The following list are the jobs that are immediately available:

  • Postal Support Clerk (PSE) Mail Processing Clerk
  • Vacation Administrative Assistant
  • Vacation Transportation Assistant
  • Postmaster assistant
  • Automotive technician
  • Maintenance mechanic
  • City transport assistant
  • Rural Carrier Associate
  • PSE tractor trailer operator
  •  Custody of the worker
  • Occupational health nurse

Leadership 6 hours ago

This Is the No. 1 Sign of a Boss You Don't Want to Work for, Says Career Expert—and How to Spot It

Jobs Sep 16

Amazon, Caltrans, USPS and Others Are Part of the Valley Works Virtual Job Fair

USPS Aug 31

What Happened When We Put the Speed of the USPS to the Test

Here are the zip codes for the districts where the jobs are offered:

  • The Los Angeles district serves zip codes 900-905 and 907-908
  • The Santa Ana district serves zip codes 906, 917-918 and 926-928
  • The Sierra Coastal District serves zip codes 910-916 and 930-935

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug screen and criminal background check. Some positions require a test and other a valid driver's license and a clean two-year driving record by the DMV. Citizenship or permanent residency is required.

This article tagged under:

USPSJobsusps worker
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us