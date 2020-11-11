Are You Looking For A Job? The USPS is Hiring

The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced Tuesday that they are preparing for the upcoming holidays, and they will be hiring in much of the Los Angeles area, Santa Ana and the coastal district of Sierra.

To apply, individuals must go directly to www.usps.com/careers and select “Find Jobs” on the careers page. Remember to select "California" for the location and press "Start".

The following list are the jobs that are immediately available:

Postal Support Clerk (PSE) Mail Processing Clerk

Vacation Administrative Assistant

Vacation Transportation Assistant

Postmaster assistant

Automotive technician

Maintenance mechanic

City transport assistant

Rural Carrier Associate

PSE tractor trailer operator

Custody of the worker

Occupational health nurse

Here are the zip codes for the districts where the jobs are offered:

The Los Angeles district serves zip codes 900-905 and 907-908

The Santa Ana district serves zip codes 906, 917-918 and 926-928

The Sierra Coastal District serves zip codes 910-916 and 930-935

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug screen and criminal background check. Some positions require a test and other a valid driver's license and a clean two-year driving record by the DMV. Citizenship or permanent residency is required.