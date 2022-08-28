Are You Ready for a Potential Disaster? Volunteers Gathered in Downey to Receive Disaster Relief Training

Disasters are unpredictable often leaving a trail of destruction and even mass casualties.

Whether it's an earthquake or wild fires raging out of control the question is, are you ready to help during a moment of crisis?

"When the time comes we’ll be able to step up and prepare. It's all about being Good Samaritan’s," said Marinas Theus a volunteer member.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunday morning hundreds of volunteers from all across Southern California gathered for disaster preparedness training.

After completing 120 hours of online instruction, they're practicing realm life scenarios as part of the community emergency response team also known as CERT.

"To actually get hands on training and experience makes a huge difference so you’re not in shock," said Cynthia Torres a volunteer. "You can say 'oh I remember this' and not just from a video but from applying it."

First responders from Downey police and fire were also part of Sunday's session.

"We’re going to be learning about light search and rescue, fire safety, how to organize as a team and how to move effectively and efficiently on sight during disasters," Theus said. "Even disaster medical operations which is so important."

Dealing and helping victims is at the top of their list. Everything from wrapping wounds to moving those who've been injured.

In the end the goal is to know what to do and how to act rather than react when someone's life or your on is in danger.